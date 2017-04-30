News coverage about VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VirnetX Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) opened at 3.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $191.88 million. VirnetX Holding has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VirnetX Holding (VHC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/virnetx-holding-vhc-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About VirnetX Holding

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.