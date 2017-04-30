VirnetX Holding (VHC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VirnetX Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:
- Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact VirnetX Holding (VHC) Stock Price (americanbankingnews.com)
- VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) RSI Levels Reach Overbought Range – The Times (tuckermantimes.com)
- VirnetX : The International Association of Certified ISAOs and VirnetX Partner to Promote Gabriel Secure Communications (4-traders.com)
- Amazon will have the Nintendo Switch back in stock next week (emfizz.com)
VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) opened at 3.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $191.88 million. VirnetX Holding has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
About VirnetX Holding
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.