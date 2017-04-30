Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Getting Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) have been trending negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vince Holding Corp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) opened at 1.00 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company earned $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Vince Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vince Holding Corp in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince Holding Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Vince Holding Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vince Holding Corp from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vince Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Vince Holding Corp Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a United States-based company, which offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. The Company operates as a fashion brand. The Company operates in two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. The Company’s Wholesale segment consists of its operations to distribute products to various department stores and specialty stores in the United States and select international markets.

