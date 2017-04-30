Vical (VICL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vical earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) opened at 2.36 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $26.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Vical has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company earned $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Vical had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vical will post ($0.84) EPS for the current fiscal year.

