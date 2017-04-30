Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viavi Solutions earned a news sentiment score of -0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.20 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $39,956.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 39,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $395,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock valued at $674,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

