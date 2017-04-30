Sunoco LP (SUN) Raised to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm presently has a $30.04 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.01 to $27.51 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 553,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $36.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.49 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 297.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 289,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 758,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

