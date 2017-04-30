Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Price

News articles about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amdocs Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 555,905 shares of the stock traded hands. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $955 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.79 million. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Amdocs Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Amdocs Limited

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

