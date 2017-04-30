Very Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Share Price

News articles about Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,279 shares. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $290,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,378.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $917,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

