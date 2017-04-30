Zumiez (ZUMZ) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zumiez earned a news sentiment score of 0.63 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the apparel and footwear maker an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded down 1.10% on Friday, reaching $17.95. 190,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company earned $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

