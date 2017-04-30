Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Luminex (LMNX) Share Price

Media headlines about Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luminex earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Luminex from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) opened at 18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.59. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company earned $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Luminex will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

