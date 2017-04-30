Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.51

News headlines about Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cheesecake Factory earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded down 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 624,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company earned $603.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/very-positive-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-cheesecake-factory-cake-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,538 shares in the company, valued at $957,762.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug Benn sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,082,002.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,109.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.