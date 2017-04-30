Universal Electronics (UEIC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.56

News headlines about Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 94,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $997.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company earned $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.41 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.25 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

