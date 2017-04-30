Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact National Security Group (NSEC) Share Price

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Security Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) remained flat at $15.82 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -0.16. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. Its property and casualty insurance business is conducted through National Security Fire and Casualty Company (NSFC), a subsidiary of the Company, and Omega One Insurance Company (Omega), a subsidiary of NSFC.

