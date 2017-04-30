Very Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Share Price

Media coverage about Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) has been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safety Insurance Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 68,679 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Safety Insurance Group will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David E. Krupa sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $106,379.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $108,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $444,858. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

