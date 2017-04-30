Rockwell Automation (ROK) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Automation earned a news sentiment score of 0.70 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) traded down 1.21% on Friday, hitting $157.35. 1,450,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In related news, insider Kenneth M. Champa sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $810,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore D. Crandall sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,670,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,076,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,904 shares of company stock worth $49,519,326 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

