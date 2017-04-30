Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact FirstCash (FCFS) Share Price

Media headlines about FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstCash earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 255,021 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. FirstCash has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on FirstCash from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

