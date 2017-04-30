Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,424 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $113,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922,757 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

