Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $87.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $4,182,929.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $623,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock worth $8,917,559. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc cut Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.