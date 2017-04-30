Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Eva F. Huston sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $1,044,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $959,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,559. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

