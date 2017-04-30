Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $286 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 38.58%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Verisign from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 926,891 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.20. Verisign has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 59.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 8.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 223.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 811,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 561,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

