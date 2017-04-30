Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $97.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.54 million and the highest is $98 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $105.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $97.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.9 million to $471 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $458.1 million to $485 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 161,569 shares. The stock has a market cap of $331.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.96. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

In related news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,410 shares of company stock worth $1,752,002 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1,414.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 139,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 130,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

