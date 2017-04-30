Vectren Corp (VVC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Vectren Corp., through its regulated subsidiaries Indiana Gas and SIGECO, offers gas and/or electricity to customers in adjoining service areas that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana. Vectren’s non-regulated subsidiaries currently offer energy-related products and services, including energy marketing, fiber-optic based communication services, and utility related services including materials management, debt collections, locating, meter reading and trenching services to customers throughout the surrounding region. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VVC. KeyCorp raised shares of Vectren Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Vectren Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vectren Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,577 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $60.47.

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Vectren Corp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Vectren Corp’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vectren Corp will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Vectren Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vectren Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vectren Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectren Corp by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectren Corp Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

