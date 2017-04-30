VCA Inc (WOOF) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VCA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VCA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of VCA by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,214,000 after buying an additional 1,052,831 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,493,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VCA by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 893,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,360,000 after buying an additional 697,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,039,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,473,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) traded down 0.09% on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 1,065,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VCA has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.03.
VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm earned $678.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.92 million. VCA had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VCA will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About VCA
VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).
