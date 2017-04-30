Varonis Systems (VRNS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varonis Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm’s market cap is $842.81 million. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/varonis-systems-vrns-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-03-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 36,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $999,960.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $256,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,781,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,011 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.