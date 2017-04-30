Varonis Systems (VRNS) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varonis Systems earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 31.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s market capitalization is $842.81 million.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ohad Korkus sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 708,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gili Iohan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,011 shares of company stock worth $19,175,142. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/varonis-systems-vrns-earning-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.