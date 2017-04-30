Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Given News Sentiment Rating of -0.10

Media coverage about Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) opened at 50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

