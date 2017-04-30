Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Short Interest Up 144.0% in April

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,089,332 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the March 31st total of 3,315,073 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,593 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) opened at 48.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
