Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($4.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Valeritas Holdings an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capital Royalty L.P. bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick Lucera bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,004,400 shares of company stock worth $40,044,000 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) traded down 2.77% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 17,339 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $10.96 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. Valeritas Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings will post ($6.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/valeritas-holdings-inc-vlrx-receives-average-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Valeritas Holdings

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeritas Holdings (VLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.