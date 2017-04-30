Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Share Price

Press coverage about Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Utah Medical Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) opened at 62.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Utah Medical Products will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts.

