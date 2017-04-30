USG Co. (USG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in a research note published on Saturday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $30.00 price target on shares of USG and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of USG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of USG from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.07.
USG (NYSE:USG) traded down 1.24% on Friday, reaching $30.30. 2,085,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. USG has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.
USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $767 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.50 million. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USG will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,411.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USG by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,330,000 after buying an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of USG by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 197,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
USG Company Profile
USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.
