USG Co. (USG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in a research note published on Saturday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $30.00 price target on shares of USG and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of USG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of USG from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.07.

USG (NYSE:USG) traded down 1.24% on Friday, reaching $30.30. 2,085,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. USG has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $767 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.50 million. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USG will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “USG Co. (USG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/usg-co-usg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,411.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USG by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,330,000 after buying an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of USG by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 197,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.