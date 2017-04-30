Zacks: USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Given $8.58 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. USA Truck’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.58 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned USA Truck an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Avondale Partners raised USA Truck from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP James Allie Craig acquired 29,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $227,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Peiser acquired 6,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,968.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,427 shares of company stock valued at $489,788. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 23.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 406.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) traded down 5.49% on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,503 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock’s market cap is $53.82 million. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. USA Truck’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

