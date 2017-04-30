UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 579,785 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 514,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of UQM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UQM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UQM Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of UQM Technologies worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) opened at 0.55 on Friday. UQM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s market cap is $26.70 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

