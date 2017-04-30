Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Logistics Holdings an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) traded down 1.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,581 shares. The company has a market cap of $396.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Universal Logistics Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $284.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.