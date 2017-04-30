Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Logistics Holdings an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC cut Universal Logistics Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Universal Logistics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $4,954,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) opened at 13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Universal Logistics Holdings has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $17.70.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $284.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.