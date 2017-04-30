United States Steel Co. (X) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Axiom Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) traded down 3.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 24,946,379 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.89 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. United States Steel has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

