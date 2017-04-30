United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE:USO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,929,061 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 54,662,405 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,634,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932,601 shares. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

