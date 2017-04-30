United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Financial Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) opened at 17.27 on Friday. United Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $867.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. United Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

