United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 5,015 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 997.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $462,727,000 after buying an additional 3,652,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,688,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,348,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,866,582,000 after buying an additional 1,783,974 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $108.23 and a 1-year high of $151.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Facebook’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Facebook from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $2,119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,245.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

