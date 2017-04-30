Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Unit (UNT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Unit (NYSE:UNT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) opened at 21.49 on Friday. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business earned $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.29 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

