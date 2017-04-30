Unilever plc (ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,076.90 ($52.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on ULVR. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,360 ($55.74) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Unilever plc from GBX 4,300 ($54.97) to GBX 4,850 ($62.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($49.48) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,800 ($48.58) to GBX 3,950 ($50.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, S&P Global boosted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,400 ($43.47) to GBX 3,750 ($47.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,031 ($51.53) per share, with a total value of £45,550.30 ($58,233.57). Insiders have bought a total of 1,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,086 in the last quarter.

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) traded up 0.088% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3971.722. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,496 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 50975.44 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,004.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,522.56. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,019.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,088.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.21 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $27.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/unilever-plc-ulvr-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.