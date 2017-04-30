Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reiterates “GBX 3,240” Price Target for Unilever plc (ULVR)

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,240 ($41.42) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,360 ($55.74) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 31st. Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.58) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. S&P Global Inc set a GBX 3,400 ($43.47) target price on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,900 ($49.86) to GBX 4,100 ($52.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,700 ($47.30) to GBX 4,490 ($57.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,072.52 ($52.06).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) traded up 0.088% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3971.722. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,063 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,004.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,522.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 112.78 billion. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,019.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,088.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.21 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $27.68. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/unilever-plc-ulvr-pt-set-at-gbx-3240-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 1,130 shares of Unilever plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,031 ($51.53) per share, for a total transaction of £45,550.30 ($58,233.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,086.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.