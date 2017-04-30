Unifi (UFI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.07

Media headlines about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a news sentiment score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) opened at 28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Unifi has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company earned $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.28 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $295,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $173,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,504 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

