Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 19,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average daily volume of 4,538 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Forward View reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.49 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

