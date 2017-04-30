Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 0.23% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.39. 233,253 shares of the company were exchanged. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,471,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,365,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

