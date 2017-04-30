UDR, Inc. (UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) opened at 37.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.34. UDR has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company earned $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.55 million. UDR had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.26%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 531,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 27,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 99,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 70,080 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

