UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,049 Shares of Gigamon Inc (GIMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Gigamon worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Gigamon by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,239,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,003,000 after buying an additional 1,176,397 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gigamon by 80.2% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gigamon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,310,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Gigamon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 899,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gigamon during the third quarter valued at $47,759,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 11.94% on Friday, reaching $31.70. 5,882,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.56. Gigamon Inc has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gigamon Inc will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIMO. William Blair lowered shares of Gigamon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gigamon from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Gigamon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gigamon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

In other news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $2,068,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dario Zamarian purchased 5,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $199,995.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,200 in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

