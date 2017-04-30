Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) traded down 2.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 706,083 shares of the company were exchanged. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-lowers-position-in-webster-financial-co-wbs-updated.html.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Karen R. Osar sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $866,886.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,147.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $266,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.