UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.854 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Murphy USA by 63.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) opened at 69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.39 per share, with a total value of $980,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,540.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Corrigan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,298 shares of company stock worth $2,691,830 over the last ninety days. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

