UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.776 Million Position in Aaron's, Inc. (AAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aaron's worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 352.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 471.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) opened at 35.94 on Friday. Aaron's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $844.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.44 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron's, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Aaron's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $393,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,440 shares in the company, valued at $10,842,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,750 shares of company stock worth $803,318 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

