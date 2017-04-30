UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 2.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,393 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Vetr downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,587.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

