UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sirius XM Holdings worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 278,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) opened at 4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.53.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. Sirius XM Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings from $4.59 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings from $4.60 to $4.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

